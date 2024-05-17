Motorola launches Edge 50 Fusion in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Motorola Edge 50 Fusion was launched in India by the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion price in India starts at Rs. 22,999, for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is also available in a 12GB_256GB RAM and storage configuration that is priced at Rs. 24,999. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is available in Hot Pink and Marshmallow Blue colours with a vegan leather finish, as well as a third Forest Blue colour option with a polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) finish.

The company has announced that the Edge 50 Fusion will go on sale on May 22 via Flipkart and the company’s official website, as well as via retail stores in India. Customers will also be able to avail of a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card and credit card EMI transaction.

Running on Android 14-based MyUX, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is a dual SIM smartphone that is equipped with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,0800×2,400 pixels) pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits. The company says that the screen has Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Edge 50 Fusion is powered by Qualcomm’s 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen2 chip, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-700C sensor and an f/1.88 aperture. It also has a 13–megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, that also doubles as macro camera. There is a 32-megapixel front facing camera sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion has up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi–Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and NFC connectivity, along with a USB Type-C port. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The phone also features a proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, and an ambient light sensor.The company has equipped the Edge 50 Fusion with a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 68W using a compatible TurboPower charging brick.