Outrage erupts as AAP MP Swati Maliwal struggles to walk

A video surfaced showing AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal struggling to walk after returning from a medical test at AIIMS, following an alleged assault by Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This incident has ignited widespread outrage on social media. The Delhi Police registered an FIR against Kumar under several IPC sections, including assault and criminal intimidation, after Maliwal reported being slapped multiple times at Kejriwal’s residence.

Swati Maliwal’s statement to the police detailed that she was attacked while at the CM’s residence and had to flee to call the police. Despite the alleged assault, Kejriwal was present but did not intervene. Following the assault, police took Maliwal for a medical examination. The incident drew severe criticism, with netizens questioning the severity of the assault and Kejriwal’s silence on the matter.

The incident has intensified political tensions, with BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia labeling Kejriwal as the main “criminal” in the complaint and accusing him of harboring “goondas” in his administration. The BJP has demanded strict action against Kumar, highlighting Kejriwal’s refusal to comment on the incident during a press conference in Lucknow, which added to the controversy.

Kejriwal’s silence during a joint press conference with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and AAP’s Sanjay Singh further fueled criticism. Singh, who acknowledged Kumar’s misbehavior, diverted the focus to allegations against the BJP. The BJP has used this incident to question Kejriwal’s commitment to ensuring the safety of women, both within his party and in the wider Delhi community.