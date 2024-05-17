PM Modi’s rally praised for clean streets, Kejriwal’s criticized for litter

In a notable contrast during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections of 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi highlighted the success of the Swachh Bharat campaign, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s rally in the national capital was criticized for leaving the streets littered with garbage.

On Monday, PM Modi held a grand roadshow in his Varanasi constituency, where thousands of supporters lined the streets, waving saffron flags. Seeking a third consecutive term from the Varanasi seat in the final phase of the election on June 1, Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the 6-km-long event. Enthusiastic supporters chanted slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” and “Phir ek baar Modi sarkar.” Remarkably, the streets remained clean, underscoring the effectiveness of the Swachh Bharat initiative.

In contrast, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a significant roadshow on May 11, shortly after being granted interim bail. Addressing voters, Kejriwal, a prominent figure in the INDIA alliance opposing PM Modi, called for saving the country from dictatorship. However, his rally left the streets filled with garbage, drawing criticism and emphasizing the disparity in cleanliness efforts between his event and PM Modi’s. The Supreme Court granted Kejriwal bail until June 1 to campaign for the elections, but the litter left by his supporters highlighted a stark difference in post-event cleanliness.