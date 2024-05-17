Stock Market: Indian equity markets end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark equity indices closed the trading session on a positive note on May 17. The BSE Sensex rose 253.31 points or 0.34% to finish the day’s trading at 73,917.03. NSE Nifty closed 62.25 points or 0.28% higher at 22,466.10.

Bank Nifty closed up 138.60 points or 0.29% at 48,115.65. Nifty Midcap 100 closed in the green up 451.60 points or 0.88% at 51,604.90.

Top gainers were M&M, JSW Steel, Ultratech Cement, Grasim Industries, and BPCL. Top losers were Cipla, TCS, Britannia, Hero MotoCorp, and Nestle India. Stocks advanced on BSE on May 17, were 2,352 against 1,416 stocks that declined; 152 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,920. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 214, and those that hit a 52-week low was 26. In addition, 335 stocks traded in upper circuit, while 166 hit the lower circuit.