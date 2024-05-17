Study Forecasts Substantial Rise in Life Expectancy by 2050

Global life expectancy is anticipated to increase by nearly five years for men and over four years for women from 2022 to 2050, as per a study published in The Lancet journal. This improvement is expected to be most significant in countries with lower life expectancies, leading to an overall enhancement of life expectancy worldwide.

The rise in life expectancy is attributed to public health measures that prevent and improve survival rates from various diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, COVID-19, and communicable, maternal, neonatal, and nutritional diseases. The study indicates that health inequalities between regions are narrowing, with Sub-Saharan Africa projected to experience the largest increases.

While people are expected to live longer, the ongoing shift in disease burden towards non-communicable diseases like cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes, along with associated risk factors such as obesity and high blood pressure, will result in more years lived with disability. This shift underscores the importance of addressing non-communicable health problems to ensure longer, healthier lives for individuals globally.