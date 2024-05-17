Teen swept away in Tenkasi flash floods

A sudden flash flood struck Old Courtallam Falls in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district, near the Kerala border, on Friday, May 16. Tourists enjoying their time at the waterfall were thrown into a state of panic as the water levels surged unexpectedly.

Among the affected was a 17-year-old boy named Ashwin from Tirunelveli, who was swept away by the powerful currents triggered by heavy rainfall. A viral video of the incident shows tourists frantically running to avoid being caught in the floodwaters.

In response to the emergency, the public has been temporarily banned from entering the waterfall area. The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Department has deployed a team to conduct rescue operations and search for the missing boy.