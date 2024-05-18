Bihar: NCPCR raids saran madrasa after explosion, finds gun pellets and needles

An explosion near an illegal madrasa in Motirajpur village, Saran district, Bihar, led to the death of Maulana Imamuddin and serious injuries to a 15-year-old student, Noor Alam. The incident occurred when Alam discovered a ball-like object near the madrasa, and the maulana attempted to dispose of it, causing it to explode. Imamuddin died en route to Patna Medical College Hospital, while Alam is currently recovering after surgery at a private hospital in Patna.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo visited the site to investigate and provided updates on social media. Kanoongo revealed that the madrasa was operating illegally and was suspected of bomb-making activities. Fourteen children present at the madrasa have since disappeared, raising concerns about their safety and the madrasa’s operations. Kanoongo also discovered gun pellets and sharp needles, suggesting the presence of crude bomb-making materials.

Kanoongo criticized the police for initially making the injured child an accused, arguing that the children were there for religious education and legal action should focus on the madrasa operators. He also found religious flags and literature, hinting at potential fundamentalist activities and the possibility of using bombs to influence ongoing elections. Kanoongo emphasized the need for proper treatment, rehabilitation, and compensation for the injured child and stressed the importance of uncovering the full extent of the madrasa’s activities to ensure the children’s safety.