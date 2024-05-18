‘Criminal Justice season four in Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar has announced the fourth season of the crime drama series “Criminal Justice,” featuring the return of Pankaj Tripathi as the unconventional lawyer Madhav Mishra. In a statement, Tripathi expressed his excitement about reprising his role, noting that Mishra’s character mirrors his own life, with each victory and defeat feeling personal. He hopes the audience will continue to support the new season as they have done in the past.

“Criminal Justice” premiered in 2018 as an adaptation of the 2008 British series of the same name. The second season, titled “Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors,” was released in 2020, followed by the third season, “Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach,” in 2022. Gaurav Banerjee, Head of Content at Disney+ Hotstar, expressed excitement about the upcoming season, praising the creative collaboration with Applause Entertainment and Tripathi’s performance as Madhav Mishra.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, highlighted the show’s exploration of complex moral dilemmas, promising that the new season will push these boundaries further. Nair emphasized that Tripathi’s portrayal of Madhav Mishra has become iconic, and the fourth season aims to elevate the series even more.