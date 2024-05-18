cVigil app receives 4.24 lakh complaints in two months, 89% resolved in 100 minutes: ECI

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India’s cVIGIL app has proven to be an effective tool for citizens to report election code violations. Since the announcement of the General Elections 2024, about 4.24 lakh complaints have been submitted through the app by May 15, 2024. Out of these, 4,23,908 complaints have been resolved, with only 409 cases still being processed. Impressively, nearly 89% of complaints were addressed within 100 minutes, as committed by the ECI.

Citizens have used the cVIGIL app to monitor various election malpractices, including the misuse of loudspeakers, campaigning during prohibited periods, unauthorized banners or posters, exceeding the permissible number of campaign vehicles, property defacement, and displaying firearms or intimidation tactics. The app facilitates quick reporting by vigilant citizens directly to the District Control Room, Returning Officer, and Flying Squad Teams. This technology allows individuals to report political misconduct within minutes, avoiding the need to visit the returning officer’s office. Upon filing a complaint through the cVIGIL app, the complainant receives a unique ID, enabling them to track the complaint status on their phone.

The success of cVIGIL can be attributed to a combination of factors. Users can capture real-time voice recordings, images, or videos, and a “100-minute” countdown ensures prompt responses to complaints. The app’s geo-tagging feature activates automatically when the user starts recording, providing precise location details. Additionally, citizens have the option to submit complaints anonymously, further encouraging public participation in monitoring and reporting election-related violations.