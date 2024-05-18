Hidden Nile River Clue Unlocks Pyramid Mysteries

New research suggests that thirty-one pyramids in Egypt, including the Giza pyramid complex, may have originally been built along a now-buried branch of the River Nile. This ancient waterway, named The Ahramat (meaning pyramids in Arabic), could have provided a crucial route for transporting construction materials directly to the pyramid sites. The discovery helps explain how these ancient wonders were constructed and why they are concentrated in what is now a narrow, inhospitable desert strip in the harsh Sahara, far from the present-day Nile.

The Ahramat branch, identified as a 64-kilometer-long river segment, would have been essential for moving large quantities of building materials. Researchers found that many pyramids had causeways ending at the proposed riverbanks of the Ahramat branch, suggesting that the river was used for transportation during the construction of these monumental structures. This discovery provides significant insight into the logistics of pyramid construction and the ancient Egyptian landscape.

Eman Ghoneim from the University of North Carolina Wilmington and colleagues used satellite imagery to locate the possible river branch running along the foothills of the Western Desert Plateau, near the pyramid fields. Geophysical surveys and sediment core analyses confirmed the presence of ancient river sediments and channels beneath the modern land surface, supporting the hypothesis that these pyramids were built along a now-buried branch of the Nile.