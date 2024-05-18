IMD issues red alert for three districts; heavy rainfall anticipated

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Kerala for the next five days, prompting alerts in various districts. On Saturday, a red alert was issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki, while an orange alert was declared for Malappuram and a yellow alert for districts excluding Kannur and Kasaragod.

Additionally, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts are under an orange alert for Sunday and Monday. Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds are expected in all Kerala districts within the next three hours.

To ensure safety during heavy rainfall, several precautions are advised. These include staying indoors whenever possible, wearing appropriate clothing and footwear when venturing out to prevent skin infections from dirty water, and inspecting homes for mold to avoid respiratory issues. Motorists are encouraged to stick to well-lit roads, avoid areas with electric wires, and keep an emergency kit and flashlight at home. It is also advisable to stock up on essentials ahead of predicted rainfall to minimize the need for outdoor trips.