IMD issues severe heatwave alert these States

The intense heatwave has now gripped Northwest India, with severe conditions expected in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh until May 22. In Haryana, temperatures surged by 4.7?, reaching 47.1? in Sirsa and 46.3? in Ludhiana, Punjab. Delhi faced extreme heat, recording 45.1? in Palam, 46.2? at Ayanagar, and peaking at 47.4? in Najafgarh, with night temperatures remaining around 27?.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange warning for these states from May 18–22 and a red alert for Rajasthan, where temperatures have already soared above 43–46°C. A further rise of 2-3°C is expected over the weekend, intensifying the heatwave. Despite some strong surface winds due to a western disturbance in Himachal and Jammu & Kashmir, the region will experience dry weather with minimal rain prospects as summer peaks.

The heatwave has also impacted parts of West Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. It previously affected regions like Rayalaseema, Jharkhand, and North Interior Karnataka. The IMD warned that the current heatwave might also affect Bihar, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and East Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is expected to reach the South Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal around May 19, with an arrival in Kerala by May 31 and seasonal rains in Delhi by late June.