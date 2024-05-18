India issues warning to students in Kyrgyzstan amid mob violence

India has advised its citizens in Kyrgyzstan to remain indoors following attacks on foreign students. This advisory came after several Pakistani students were injured in mob violence at their hostel. The Indian Consulate posted on X (formerly Twitter), urging students to stay indoors and contact the Embassy if needed, providing a 24×7 contact number (0555710041). Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also emphasized the importance of maintaining contact with the embassy.

The authorities reported no deaths, despite social media claims of three Pakistani students being killed. The situation escalated after a video of a brawl between Egyptian and Kyrgyz students on May 13 went viral on Friday. The Pakistani embassy noted that this incident intensified the unrest.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep concern over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, directing the Ambassador to offer all necessary assistance. The mob targeted dorms of Bishkek’s medical university, which houses students from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India.