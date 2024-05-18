Kejriwal Criticizes Modi Over Ending Free Bus Rides

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of opposing Delhi’s scheme that guarantees free bus rides for women. Kejriwal, currently on interim bail in a liquor policy case, questioned the discrepancy between free air travel for ministers and the denial of free bus rides for women. He expressed his concerns on his official X account, pointing out that women desire free bus rides nationwide, but Modi aims to terminate this benefit.

Kejriwal emphasized the inconsistency in the government’s stance, highlighting that while ministers enjoy free air travel, ordinary women are being deprived of free bus travel. He criticized the economic justification given by the Prime Minister, arguing that if such benefits are viable for ministers, they should be extended to women across the country.

The AAP chief supported his statements by sharing a video clip from a television interview in which Prime Minister Modi explained why offering free bus rides is not economically feasible. Kejriwal’s remarks aim to highlight the need for equitable transportation benefits and challenge the Prime Minister’s opposition to the scheme.