Mamata Banerjee, BJP Clash Over Citizenship Act Claims

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Central government of lying about granting citizenship to 14 people under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). In response, BJP president JP Nadda alleged that Banerjee has an “unstable mind.” Banerjee criticized the BJP for spreading false information through advertisements, which claimed that migrant Hindu and Sikh communities could apply for citizenship under the CAA.

Banerjee urged the electorate not to believe these claims, stating that they are already bona fide citizens. She warned that if people apply for citizenship under the CAA, they might be branded as foreigners and driven out of the country. Banerjee’s comments were reported by PTI, emphasizing her stance against the BJP’s messaging regarding the CAA.

Nadda’s remarks and Banerjee’s accusations highlight the ongoing political friction between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. The debate over the CAA continues to be a contentious issue, with Banerjee asserting that the BJP is misleading the public, while the BJP accuses her of being unstable and spreading misinformation. This exchange underscores the deep divisions and high stakes in the political landscape of West Bengal.