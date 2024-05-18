Obesity Jabs May Reduce Heart Attack, Stroke Risk

Obesity jabs might reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes even if significant weight loss isn’t achieved, according to a study funded by a drug manufacturer. Researchers focused on semaglutide, a prescription drug available through the NHS, which suppresses appetite and is marketed under the brand names Wegovy and Ozempic.

The analysis indicated that these weekly injections could improve cardiovascular health for millions of adults. The latest findings, though not yet published in a journal, were presented at a recent conference. Prof John Deanfield, who led the research, suggested that semaglutide might positively affect blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and inflammation, along with direct benefits on the heart muscle and blood vessels.

The study, conducted by University College London (UCL), involved 17,604 participants over the age of 44 from 41 countries. Previous results had already demonstrated heart health benefits from the drug. Deanfield’s team believes that semaglutide could have a significant impact on cardiovascular conditions, offering a promising treatment option for individuals struggling with obesity and related health issues.