Paris Olympic QR Codes Raise Digital Exclusion Concerns

Paris plans to implement a QR code system for visitors and residents to access certain areas of the city during the upcoming Olympic Games. This has sparked concerns about digital exclusion, as not everyone has a smartphone or can use one, as reported by The Metro. The issue of digital exclusion isn’t new; it was notably highlighted during the pandemic when QR codes were used for verifying vaccination status and accessing restaurant menus, leaving some people unable to participate.

The reliance on QR codes and digital applications is increasing. Many restaurants now use QR codes for menus and ordering, and car parks are shifting towards cashless payment systems that require the use of QR codes or apps. This trend is raising questions about accessibility and inclusivity, particularly for those who are not tech-savvy or lack access to smartphones.

As Paris moves forward with its plans for the Olympics, the challenge of ensuring that all residents and visitors can navigate these digital requirements remains significant. While digital solutions offer convenience and efficiency, they also risk alienating those without the necessary technology or skills. Balancing technological advancements with inclusive practices will be crucial in addressing these concerns.