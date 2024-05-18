Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case: AAP shares new CCTV footage of RS MP

New CCTV footage surfaced from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, revealing Swati Maliwal being escorted out by police and security personnel. This incident coincided with Maliwal’s allegations of assault by the Chief Minister’s aide, Bibhav Kumar, on the same day.

Following Maliwal’s accusations, an FIR was lodged against CM Kejriwal’s personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Civil Lines police station. In response, Kumar filed a counter-complaint against Maliwal, asserting that she trespassed into the CM’s house and created a disturbance, subsequently hurling abuses when confronted.

Maliwal criticized her party, AAP, for refuting her assault allegations against Kumar and accused them of succumbing to external pressure. She slammed AAP’s reversal on the matter, alleging that they yielded to “goon’s pressure” and questioned her integrity, despite initially acknowledging Kumar’s misconduct. Additionally, Delhi minister Atishi dismissed Maliwal’s claims, labeling them as baseless and part of a conspiracy orchestrated by the BJP to defame the AAP leadership.