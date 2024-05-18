Tamil Nadu criminal escapes police custody in Viyyur

The infamous Tamil Nadu criminal Balamurugan has once again escaped from custody, this time in Viyyur, Thrissur. On Friday at 9 p.m., while being transported by Tamil Nadu police from court to Viyyur jail, he managed to break free. The escape occurred when the police removed his handcuffs upon arrival at the prison, allowing him to force open the police van and flee.

Balamurugan, who faces charges in 53 cases, including multiple murders in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu, has a notorious history of eluding authorities. He previously escaped from jail after assaulting police officers and was captured in September 2023 while robbing a house in Marayur. Now, there are indications that Balamurugan has crossed into Kerala, prompting the Thrissur City Police to join the search for him.