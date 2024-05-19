294 Million Hypertension Cases in Southeast Asia: WHO

Hypertension is a major contributor to the global epidemic of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and the leading risk factor for death and disability, according to WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, Saima Wazed. She highlighted that over 294 million people in the Southeast Asia region are living with hypertension. On World Hypertension Day, Wazed emphasized the need to strengthen efforts to prevent and control hypertension to meet global and national targets, making it a crucial part of the journey towards Universal Health Coverage. The theme for this year is “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer,” addressing key risk factors such as high salt intake, tobacco and alcohol use, unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, stress, and air pollution.

Wazed pointed out the importance of early detection and control of hypertension, noting that half of the adults with hypertension are unaware of their condition, and nearly one in six does not have their blood pressure under control. Uncontrolled hypertension can lead to severe health issues like heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, and early death. Limited access to affordable healthcare services for hypertension contributes to low Universal Service Coverage Index in many countries in the region, impacting access to quality health services. The South-East Asia Region has prioritized the prevention and control of hypertension, with the Seventy-sixth Regional Committee endorsing the SEAHEARTS initiative to accelerate cardiovascular disease prevention and control.

Countries in the region are implementing evidence-based strategies to reduce hypertension risk factors and improve management within primary healthcare settings. Encouraging trends include a decline in tobacco use and exposure to household air pollution, and measures to eliminate trans-fatty acids from national food supplies. Several countries have set national targets for hypertension and diabetes management, revising clinical protocols, and improving the availability of essential medicines and equipment. Over 24 million individuals with hypertension are currently receiving treatment within public health facilities in the region. Wazed stressed the need for further efforts to meet global and national targets, focusing on reducing risk factors, accelerating coverage and management within primary healthcare, monitoring national targets, integrating hypertension services with other national programs, and empowering communities for self-care management.