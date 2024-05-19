AAP protests prompt barricades at BJP office;more details

AAP’s planned march to the BJP headquarters in Delhi has been blocked by the Delhi Police, citing lack of permission for the protest. The AAP organized the demonstration to protest against the recent arrests of several of its leaders by central agencies. The decision to prohibit the march comes amidst heightened tensions between the AAP and the BJP-led Centre.

Delhi Police officials stated that since the AAP did not seek permission for the protest, it would not be allowed to proceed. Additionally, Section 144, prohibiting large gatherings, is enforced in the DDU Marg and ITO area, where both party headquarters are located. Security measures have been intensified around the BJP headquarters, with barricades set up around the premises.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory cautioning commuters about heavy traffic in the vicinity of DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road, and Vikas Marg. DDU Marg might experience temporary closures between 11 am to 2 pm. Meanwhile, to manage the situation, entry/exit gates at the ITO metro station have been closed until further notice by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.