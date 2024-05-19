Breakfast recpie: Greek Yogurt Parfait

Ingredients:

– 2 cups Greek yogurt (plain or flavored)

– 1 cup granola

– 1 cup fresh berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, etc.)

– 1-2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup (optional)

– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

– Nuts or seeds (optional, for added crunch)

– Mint leaves (for garnish, optional)

Instructions:

1. Prepare Ingredients:

– Wash and dry the fresh berries.

– If using plain Greek yogurt, you can mix in honey or maple syrup and vanilla extract for added flavor.

2. Layer the Parfait:

– Start with a spoonful of Greek yogurt at the bottom of a glass or jar.

– Add a layer of granola on top of the yogurt.

– Add a layer of fresh berries over the granola.

– Repeat the layers (yogurt, granola, berries) until you reach the top of the glass.

3. Top and Garnish:

– Finish with a final layer of yogurt.

– Add a few fresh berries and a sprinkle of granola on top.

– If desired, sprinkle some nuts or seeds for extra crunch.

– Garnish with a mint leaf for a fresh touch.

4. Serve

– Serve immediately to keep the granola crunchy.

– Enjoy your delicious and healthy Greek yogurt parfait!