Breakfast recpie: Greek Yogurt Parfait

Ingredients:
– 2 cups Greek yogurt (plain or flavored)
– 1 cup granola
– 1 cup fresh berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, etc.)
– 1-2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup (optional)
– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)
– Nuts or seeds (optional, for added crunch)
– Mint leaves (for garnish, optional)
Instructions:
1. Prepare Ingredients:
– Wash and dry the fresh berries.
– If using plain Greek yogurt, you can mix in honey or maple syrup and vanilla extract for added flavor.
2. Layer the Parfait:
– Start with a spoonful of Greek yogurt at the bottom of a glass or jar.
– Add a layer of granola on top of the yogurt.
– Add a layer of fresh berries over the granola.
– Repeat the layers (yogurt, granola, berries) until you reach the top of the glass.
3. Top and Garnish:
– Finish with a final layer of yogurt.
– Add a few fresh berries and a sprinkle of granola on top.
– If desired, sprinkle some nuts or seeds for extra crunch.
– Garnish with a mint leaf for a fresh touch.
4. Serve
– Serve immediately to keep the granola crunchy.
– Enjoy your delicious and healthy Greek yogurt parfait!
