Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Gold price remained unchanged in Kerala on Sunday, May 19. Gold is trading at Rs 54,720 per 8 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal price gained by Rs 640 per 8 gram to Rs 54,720. This is the highest price of yellow metal reported this month.

In other major markets in the country, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7536.4 per gram down by Rs.367. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6903.4 per gram down by Rs.336.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.36% .whereas in the last month it has been 0.44%. The cost of silver is Rs.86630.0 per kg up by Rs.170.0 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs.73750 per 10 gram up by 0.053%. Silver futures ended Rs.94190 per kg up by 0.258%.