Court issues arrest warrant for JDS MP Prajwal Revanna in sex assault case

A special court for MPs and MLAs in Bengaluru has issued an arrest warrant against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in a sexual assault case. The warrant, issued on May 19, also names his father, Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna, as an accused. Prajwal, the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, had recently been released on bail after spending seven days in jail, four of which were in police custody, for allegedly kidnapping a woman.

The legal troubles for Prajwal have intensified as he faces three separate sexual assault charges filed by different women. This has led Interpol to issue a blue corner notice against him, labeling him a fugitive wanted for questioning. The situation escalated further with the release of explicit videos allegedly showing Prajwal assaulting women, which has sparked public outrage and increased scrutiny on him.

In response to the allegations and the growing public concern, the Karnataka government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the accusations against Prajwal. This decision followed a recommendation from Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, calling for a thorough investigation. The SIT aims to delve into the serious allegations and uncover more details about Prajwal’s alleged criminal activities to bring justice to the victims.