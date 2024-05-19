Delight your taste buds with this homemade Apple chutney recipe

Sure, here’s a simple and delicious recipe for apple chutney:

Ingredients:

– 4 apples, peeled, cored, and chopped

– 1 cup brown sugar

– 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

– 1/2 cup chopped onion

– 1/2 cup raisins

– 1/4 cup chopped ginger

– 1/4 cup chopped garlic

– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1 teaspoon salt

– 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

– 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

– 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Instructions:

1. In a large saucepan, combine the chopped apples, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, chopped onion, raisins, chopped ginger, chopped garlic, mustard seeds, salt, ground cinnamon, ground cloves, and ground nutmeg.

2. Stir well to combine all the ingredients.

3. Place the saucepan over medium heat and bring the mixture to a simmer.

4. Reduce the heat to low and let the chutney cook uncovered for about 45 minutes to 1 hour, stirring occasionally, until the apples are soft and the mixture has thickened to a chutney-like consistency.

5. Taste the chutney and adjust the seasoning if necessary, adding more salt or sugar to taste.

6. Once the chutney is ready, remove it from the heat and let it cool completely.

7. Transfer the cooled chutney to clean, sterilized jars and store them in the refrigerator.

8. Enjoy your homemade apple chutney as a condiment with cheese, meats, sandwiches, or as a tasty topping for grilled chicken or pork!