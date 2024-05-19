Elorda Cup 2024: India’s Nikhat Zareen and Minakshi clinch gold

Astana: In boxing, India’s reigning world champion, Nikhat Zareen and another boxer Minakshi clinched gold medals at the Elorda Cup 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Nikhat in the women’s 52 kg category, defeated Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan with a 5-0 victory. Minakshi defeated another Uzbekistan boxer Rahmonova Saidahon, 4-1 in the women’s 48 kg event.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Meanwhile, Anamika in the 50kg and Manisha in the 60kg suffered losses to end their campaigns with silver medals. Anamika faced a 1-4 loss against reigning world champion China’s Wu Yu while Manisha faced a 0-5 defeat against Kazakhstan’s Viktoriya Grafeeva.

The Indian boxers concluded their Elorda Cup 2024 campaign with 12 medals, including 2 gold, 2 silver and 8 bronze medals.

Indian Medalists:

Gold: Minakshi (48kg) and Nikhat Zareen (52kg)

Silver: Anamika (50kg) and Manisha (60kg)

Bronze: (men) Yaiphaba Singh Soibam (48kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg), Vishal (86kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (92+kg); (women) Sonu (63kg), Manju Bamboriya (66kg), Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (70kg) and Monika (81+kg)