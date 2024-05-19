Emergency declared at Bengaluru Airport after AI Express plane engine fire

On Saturday night (May 18), a full-scale emergency was declared at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) when a Kochi-bound Air India Express flight had to return due to a fire in one of its engines. The incident occurred at 23:12 hours, with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) confirming that Flight IX 1132 made an emergency landing due to a reported engine fire. Upon landing, the fire was quickly extinguished, and all 179 passengers and six crew members were safely evacuated.

Air India Express stated that the pilots decided to return to Bengaluru after detecting suspected flames in the aircraft’s right engine. A precautionary landing was conducted, and ground services confirmed the presence of flames, leading to an immediate evacuation. The airline commended the flight crew for their prompt and effective response, which ensured no injuries among passengers. They expressed regret for the inconvenience and assured that alternative travel arrangements would be made for the affected passengers. A thorough investigation with the regulator will be conducted to determine the cause of the fire.

This incident follows a similar event on Thursday at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), where an Air India flight en route to Bengaluru had to return to Delhi due to a fire in the plane’s AC unit. Both incidents highlight the critical importance of swift action and emergency preparedness in ensuring passenger safety during such emergencies.