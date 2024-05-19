Emirates adds second daily flight to this country: Details

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates has announced new flight service. The airline will expand its operations in Vietnam. The air carrier will operate a second daily flight between Dubai and Ho Chi Minh City. The service will start from January 15, 2025.

Travellers to and from Ho Chi Minh City now have more options to connect to popular destinations worldwide. These include Amsterdam, Barcelona, Frankfurt, London, Manchester, Moscow, Paris, New York City, Bogota, Mauritius, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Miami, Washington D.C., Montreal, Mexico, and more.

The airline will deploy its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft for the service. The aircraft features a two-class configuration with 42 seats in Business Class and 386 in Economy Class.

With an extensive network of more than 140 destinations worldwide, Emirates currently operates daily flights from both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam to Dubai and beyond.