Hoax bomb threat at McDonald’s: No explosives found

On Sunday, May 19, the Mumbai Police Control Room received a distressing call about a bomb threat at a McDonald’s outlet in Dadar. The anonymous caller claimed to have overheard two people on a bus discussing plans to detonate an explosive at the restaurant.

In response, the Mumbai Police quickly mobilized and conducted a comprehensive search of the McDonald’s and its surroundings, but no suspicious items or activities were discovered. This incident comes shortly after a similar scare in April, where a hoax bomb threat targeted Terminal 1 of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

In the April incident, a complaint was filed by Gitanjali Nerurkar, a senior executive officer at Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), after she received a call on her duty phone from an unknown number. The caller, speaking in an English accent, mentioned “Terminal 1 Bomb” and “Terminal 1, Gate no. 1,” before signing off with “Best of luck,” prompting immediate police action.