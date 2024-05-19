IMD announces southwest monsoon in these places

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has officially declared the onset of the Southwest monsoon, a vital component of India’s agricultural sector, marking its arrival over the Nicobar islands and the South Andaman Sea. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated over southern Peninsular India until May 23, with particularly extreme rainfall expected during May 19-21, 2024, as per IMD forecasts. This seasonal monsoon typically extends from June to September.

IMD observations indicate the advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into select regions, including parts of the Maldives & Comorin area, South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands, and South Andaman Sea. Favorable conditions such as strengthened westerly winds, southwesterly airflow, increased cloud cover, and reduced Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR) contributed to this development.

The announcement brings relief amid a severe heatwave affecting large swathes of India, with temperatures soaring to record highs. This early onset of monsoon, coupled with favorable La Nina conditions, offers hope for above-normal rainfall, critical for agriculture and replenishing water reservoirs essential for drinking water and power generation across the country.