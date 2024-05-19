Impose section 144 in Delhi

Delhi Police took action on Sunday, detaining several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members participating in a ‘Jail Bharo’ march towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters. The imposition of Section 144 on DDU Marg, prohibiting gatherings and protests in the area, underscored the heightened political tensions surrounding the event.

The ‘Jail Bharo’ demonstration was a response to the recent arrest of a former aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, linked to an alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Police warnings of heavy traffic congestion on major routes near the BJP headquarters prompted commuters to avoid DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road, and Vikas Marg between 11 am and 2 pm.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Harsha Vardhan Mandava, confirmed the security measures, citing social media and other intelligence sources. Barricades were deployed strategically to maintain order during the protest. Kejriwal’s pre-march criticism of the BJP government’s alleged “Jail Ka Khel” tactic, aimed at suppressing AAP’s growth, added to the tense atmosphere. He warned of impending financial challenges, including the freezing of party accounts post-elections, as hinted by the Enforcement Directorate’s lawyer.

The situation prompted additional measures from Delhi Traffic Police and Metro authorities, including the temporary closure of entry and exit points at ITO Metro station to manage crowds and ensure safety.