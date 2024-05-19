Indian stock markets to remain closed on Monday, May 20: Details

Mumbai: Indian stock markets- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- will remain closed on Monday, May 20. The markets will be closed on account of Lok Sabha general elections. The equity, equity derivates, and SLB and currency segments will remain closed on Monday.

The market will now be opened on Tuesday, May 21. This stock market holiday on May 20 is in line with the Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881, which recognises the importance of citizens’ participation in the electoral process.

On May 20, voting in Maharashtra will be held in the Lok Sabha seats of Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North Central and Palghar.

According to the Election Commission’s announcements last week, the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra were scheduled to be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20.

After this General Elections holiday, the next stock market holiday will be on ‘Bakri Id’ on June 17, 2024 (Monday). In the remaining calendar year 2024, there will be 7 more holidays after the Lok Sabha election holiday (15 holidays in total this year).

However, for the currency derivatives segments, there are 20 holidays in the current calendar year 2024. Apart from the Lok Sabha Elections holiday, 9 more holidays are left. The next holiday will be on Buddha Pournima on May 23 (Thursday).