Kejriwal, AAP to march to BJP headquarters today; security tightened

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal issued a bold challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, announcing plans to march to the BJP’s headquarters in Delhi on Sunday. This move comes in response to the arrest of Bibhav Kumar, following an alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Kejriwal’s residence. Kejriwal dared the BJP to “send anyone you want to jail,” escalating tensions between the two parties.

In anticipation of the protest, Delhi police have beefed up security around the BJP headquarters. Officials stated that AAP has not sought permission for the march, and Additional DCP (Central) Sachin Sharma emphasized that no protest will be allowed towards the BJP HQ due to the enforcement of Section 144. The traffic police issued an advisory warning of heavy traffic and potential road closures around the protest site on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg from 11 am to 2 pm.

During a press conference on Saturday, Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Modi of targeting AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh, by sending them to jail. He expressed frustration over the recent arrest of his PA, Bibhav Kumar, and mentioned that BJP plans to jail more AAP members. Kejriwal declared that he, along with AAP MLAs and MPs, would march to the BJP office to confront the situation directly.