Kia launches ‘Kia Lease’ program in India: Details

Mumbai: Premium car maker Kia has launched a ‘Kia Lease’ program in India. Kia has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Limited for this.

Interested customers from Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune, now can enjoy the lease program by Kia. The customers have now the opportunity to own Sonet, Seltos and Carens without any down payment, and enjoy them for 24 to 60 months on lease. The monthly EMI on Sonet will start from Rs 21,900, while the compact mid-size SUV and MPV will cost Rs 28,900 and 28,800 respectively.

‘The Leasing model is a global megatrend, gaining momentum in India too. This model resonates particularly well with new-age consumers seeking flexible mobility solutions at appealing price points,’ Kia’s Chief Sales Officer, Myung-sik Sohn, said.