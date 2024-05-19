Know how to recover deleted WhatsApp chats

Mumbai: WhatsApp is the largest instant messaging app today. The social media messaging platform owned by Meta has over 2.4 billion users worldwide.

Old WhatsApp chats are important as they can contain passwords, photos, documents, and promises. If you have deleted a WhatsApp chat by mistake and want to recover that chat it can be done easily WhatsApp currently doesn’t provide any option to directly recover deleted chats, but there is a trick for this.

To recover a deleted WhatsApp chat, there are certain prerequisites that must be fulfilled; otherwise, it is impossible to recover the chat.

First, you must have chat backup enabled on your device, and the backup must be set to your Apple or Google Cloud account. If the backup frequency is set to Daily, then you can recover even recent messages.

Second, WhatsApp should be backing up chats daily, as you will only be able to recover chats until the last backup.

It is worth noting that if you have chat back up disabled then you cannot recover deleted chat

If the mentioned settings are enabled and the last backup is recent, here’s how you can recover your deleted chat:

Do not back up or allow WhatsApp to back up chats immediately after deleting any chat, as you will lose the chat from the backup.

Uninstall WhatsApp from your device and reinstall it from the App Store or Play Store.

After installing, enter your mobile number and OTP. If you have enabled Two-Factor Authentication, enter your PIN.

When prompted to restore backup, select your backup account from the list and allow WhatsApp to restore all the chats.

If you don’t get the chat restore option while trying to re-login to your account, don’t worry. Simply uninstall the app again and repeat the installation and login process.

After completing the login process, you will get all your chats until the last backup.