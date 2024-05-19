Low-intensity earthquake hits UAE

Dubai: A low-intensity earthquake measuring a magnitude of 1.9 on the Richter Scale struck the UAE. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the earthquake quake struck Al Halah area in Fujairah near Wadi Tayyibah at a depth of 5 km.

.The quake took place ‘without any effect UAE’, the NCM said. Though the UAE detects tremors every now and then, seismology experts had said residents have no reason to worry about earthquakes in the region.

UAE residents felt tremors in Khor Fakkan in April. A minor 2.8-magnitude earthquake was also recorded in Masafi on the border of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah in January.