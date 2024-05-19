Market capitalization of 8 top 10 most valued firms climbs Rs 1.47 lakh crore

Mumbai: The combined market capitalization (M-cap) of 8 of the top-10 most valued firms collectively added Rs1,47,935.19 crore last week. During the same period, the BSE Sensex surged by 1,341.47 points, marking a growth of 1.84 per cent.To ensure operational resilience, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on May 18.

LIC’s market valuation surged by Rs 40,163.73 crore, reaching Rs 6,16,212.90 crore, while Reliance Industries added Rs 36,467.26 crore, elevating its market valuation to Rs 19,41,110.70 crore. Bharti Airtel’s market capitalization climbed by Rs 26,492.61 crore to Rs 7,64,917.29 crore, and HDFC Bank rallied by Rs 21,136.71 crore to Rs 11,14,163.29 crore.

Also Read: UAE authority revises truck timings on major road

ICICI Bank’s mcap soared by Rs 9,570.68 crore to Rs 7,94,404.51 crore, and Infosys witnessed an increase of Rs 7,815.51 crore, reaching Rs 5,99,376.39 crore. ITC experienced a jump in mcap by Rs 4,057.54 crore, totaling Rs 5,44,895.67 crore, while State Bank of India added Rs 2,231.15 crore to Rs 7,32,576.77 crore.

However, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw a decline in mcap by Rs 16,588.94 crore to Rs 13,92,963.69 crore, and Hindustan Unilever’s mcap dipped by Rs 6,978.29 crore to Rs 5,46,843.87 crore.

Reliance Industries maintained its position as the most valued firm, trailed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.