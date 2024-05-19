Nine burnt alive as bus catches fire in Haryana’s Nuh

In a tragic incident early Saturday, at least nine people, including six women, were burned alive and over 15 others injured when a bus carrying devotees from Punjab caught fire near Tauru in Haryana’s Nuh district. The fire broke out around 2 am on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway as the bus was returning from pilgrim towns Ujjain and Mathura-Vrindavan with around 60 passengers from Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana. Police confirmed that nine people, including six women and three men, perished in the blaze, and the injured were hospitalized with stable conditions. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Upon receiving the alert, police and fire brigade teams arrived at the scene to control the fire, but unfortunately, eight people had already been burned alive. The injured were quickly transported to a nearby hospital, where one more succumbed to injuries. An eyewitness recounted how they tried to alert the bus driver about the fire by chasing the vehicle on a motorcycle, but the flames had already engulfed the bus by the time it stopped.

In a separate incident, four law students from Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law died in a car crash in Patiala on Friday night. The police reported that three boys and a girl, all law students, lost their lives when their speeding SUV veered off the road and crashed into nearby fields. The collision was so severe that tractors had to be used to extricate the bodies from the wreckage. Witnesses described the SUV as moving at high speed before it went off the road.