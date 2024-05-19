Police issues traffic advisory

On Sunday (May 19), Lucknow Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 20. With 695 candidates contesting across six states and two Union territories, including Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, preparations were underway for polling day. According to the advisory, polling parties were slated to depart from Smriti Upvan in the Ashiyana police station area to various polling booths on May 19, 2024.

The advisory outlined several traffic restrictions and diversions to facilitate the smooth movement of polling parties and ensure minimal disruption to regular traffic flow. General traffic heading towards the Bijnor underpass from the Bangla Bazar intersection and those heading to Smriti Upvan from the Power House intersection would face restrictions and be diverted via alternate routes. Similarly, traffic heading towards Smriti Upvan from other intersections and locations would also encounter restrictions and be rerouted accordingly.

Key areas such as the Bijnor underpass, Eldeco Mandir Tiraha, Khazana Square, and Chancellor Club were identified as locations where general traffic would face restrictions. Additionally, a no-parking zone was designated from the Pasi Quila intersection to the Smriti Upvan Plaza intersection to ensure smooth movement in the vicinity. These measures aimed to streamline traffic management and facilitate the polling process in Lucknow ahead of polling day.