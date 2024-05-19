Redmi Note 13R launched: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Redmi Note 13R has been launched in China. The new handset is a successor to last year’s Redmi Note 12R.

The price of Redmi Note 13R is set at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 6GB + 128GB version. The 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants are priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000), CNY 1,799, (roughly Rs. 21,000), and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000), respectively.

Meanwhile, a top-end model with 12GB + 512GB is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,000). The Redmi Note 13R is currently available for purchase in China in Ice Crystal Silver, Light Sea Blue, and Midnight Dark (translated from Chinese) colours.

The dual SIM (nano) Redmi Note 13R runs on HyperOS and features a 6.79-inch (1,080×2,460 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 550nits peak brightness, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It gets a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC under the hood, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

The Redmi Note 13R has a dual rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies, it includes an 8-megapixel front-facing camera

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 13R include Bluetooth, Glonass, Galileo, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, and GPS. Onboard sensors include an ambient light sensor, acceleration sensor, e-compass, distance sensor, virtual gyroscope, and infrared blaster. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Xiaomi has packed a 5,030mAh battery on the Redmi Note 13R with 33W fast charging support.