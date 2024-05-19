Spinach and Feta Omelette Recipe

Ingredients:
– 2 large eggs
– 1/4 cup fresh spinach, chopped
– 2 tablespoons feta cheese, crumbled
– 1 tablespoon milk (optional)
– Salt and pepper to taste
– 1 tablespoon olive oil or butter
– 1 small garlic clove, minced (optional)
– 1/4 small onion, finely chopped (optional)
Instructions:
1. Prepare the Ingredients:
– Wash and chop the spinach.
– Crumble the feta cheese.
– Mince the garlic and chop the onion, if using.
2. Beat the Eggs:
– In a bowl, beat the eggs with a fork or whisk.
– Add the milk, salt, and pepper, and mix well.
3. Cook the Spinach:
– Heat olive oil or butter in a non-stick skillet over medium heat.
– Add the garlic and onion, and sauté until they become soft and fragrant.
– Add the spinach and cook until wilted, about 1-2 minutes.
4. Add the Eggs:
– Pour the beaten eggs over the spinach mixture in the skillet.
– Tilt the skillet to spread the eggs evenly over the spinach.
5. Cook the Omelette:
– Let the eggs cook undisturbed for a minute or until they start to set around the edges.
– Sprinkle the feta cheese evenly over the omelette.
– Using a spatula, gently lift the edges of the omelette and tilt the skillet to allow any uncooked eggs to flow to the edges.
6. Fold and Serve:
– When the omelette is mostly set but still slightly runny in the center, fold it in half.
– Slide the omelette onto a plate and serve immediately.
Post Your Comments