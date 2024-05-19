Spinach and Feta Omelette Recipe

Ingredients:

– 2 large eggs

– 1/4 cup fresh spinach, chopped

– 2 tablespoons feta cheese, crumbled

– 1 tablespoon milk (optional)

– Salt and pepper to taste

– 1 tablespoon olive oil or butter

– 1 small garlic clove, minced (optional)

– 1/4 small onion, finely chopped (optional)

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Ingredients:

– Wash and chop the spinach.

– Crumble the feta cheese.

– Mince the garlic and chop the onion, if using.

2. Beat the Eggs:

– In a bowl, beat the eggs with a fork or whisk.

– Add the milk, salt, and pepper, and mix well.

3. Cook the Spinach:

– Heat olive oil or butter in a non-stick skillet over medium heat.

– Add the garlic and onion, and sauté until they become soft and fragrant.

– Add the spinach and cook until wilted, about 1-2 minutes.

4. Add the Eggs:

– Pour the beaten eggs over the spinach mixture in the skillet.

– Tilt the skillet to spread the eggs evenly over the spinach.

5. Cook the Omelette:

– Let the eggs cook undisturbed for a minute or until they start to set around the edges.

– Sprinkle the feta cheese evenly over the omelette.

– Using a spatula, gently lift the edges of the omelette and tilt the skillet to allow any uncooked eggs to flow to the edges.

6. Fold and Serve:

– When the omelette is mostly set but still slightly runny in the center, fold it in half.

– Slide the omelette onto a plate and serve immediately.