Strong Government Abolished Article 370: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensified his criticism of the Congress, highlighting his government’s achievements, particularly the revocation of Article 370 in Kashmir, which he claimed has set the region on a developmental path. Addressing his first election rally in Haryana, Modi praised the state’s courage and morale, likening his government’s strong leadership to Haryana’s spirit. He accused Congress of a history of betraying India’s forces and referred to the ‘Jeep scandal’ as its first major scam. He questioned whether a weak government could have improved the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, contrasting it with his administration’s decisive actions.

Modi underscored Haryana’s significant contribution to the armed forces and assured that the safety concerns of soldiers’ families have been alleviated under his government. He pointed to the pride felt by seeing Rafale jets in Ambala’s skies as evidence of his administration’s military strength. Modi also claimed that under his “dhaakad sarkar” (strong government), enemies like Pakistan are now fearful and reduced to a “begging bowl” state. He called for continued support to maintain this strong leadership and criticized the Congress and INDIA bloc for their failures, asserting that they have been decisively rejected in the elections so far.

The Prime Minister also highlighted his government’s focus on farmers’ welfare, contrasting it with Congress’s neglect. He cited the substantial increase in crop purchases at Minimum Support Price (MSP) under his administration compared to the previous government. Modi mentioned the increased Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane and significant financial transfers to farmers under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. He criticized the AAP-Congress alliance in certain states as hypocritical and reiterated his claim that Congress plans to redistribute reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs based on religion, which he argued would harm Dalits’ job and education quotas.