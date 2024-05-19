Suzuki launches Jimny Heritage Edition: Details

Sydney: Suzuki has launched a special edition of its Jimny in Australia. The brand has launched Jimny XL Heritage edition. This special edition was launched to celebrate its 4×4 legacy from the 1970s to the 1990s. The special edition is limited to just 500 units.

The Maruti Jimny, the Jimny XL Heritage edition boasts unique decals and Heritage logo, along with striking red mud flaps. It comes in a total of five color options namely White, Chiffon Ivory with Bluish Black Pearl roof, Jungle Green, Bluish Black Pearl, and Granite Grey.

The Suzuki Jimny XL boasts a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, offering 100 bhp and 130 Nm of torque. It comes with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission for easy driving.

The Jimny XL includes a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The safety features include hill-hold control, hill-descent control, and a suite of airbags. Notably, it exceeds the India-spec model with standard Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) featuring Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), meeting local safety standards.