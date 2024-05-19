SWR announces cancellation of trains from May 19 to June 2

The South Western Railway (SWR) has announced partial cancellations of several trains due to ongoing construction work for laying a double track between Ambedkar Nagar stations. This development will impact passengers traveling on various routes from May 19 to June 2. The Weekly Express Train (19302), departing from Yesvantpur on May 21 and May 28, will be partially cancelled between Indore and Dr. Ambedkar Nagar stations, now terminating its journey at Indore Junction instead of Dr. Ambedkar Nagar.

Similarly, the Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Yesvantpur Weekly Express Train (19301), departing on May 19 and May 26, will now commence its journey from Indore station instead of Dr. Ambedkar Nagar station. The section between Dr. Ambedkar Nagar and Indore has been cancelled for these dates. Furthermore, Train (11302) KSR Bengaluru-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai Udyan Daily Express, departing from KSR Bengaluru on May 31, will terminate at Pune instead of its usual destination at Mumbai’s CST station due to safety maintenance and engineering works at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.

Additionally, the Udyan Daily Express (11301) departing from KSR Bengaluru on June 1 and June 2 will also be partially cancelled between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, and Pune stations, with the train not traveling beyond Pune on these dates. Passengers are advised to take note of these changes and plan their journeys accordingly. They can find further details on the official South Western Railway website or by contacting the nearest railway station.