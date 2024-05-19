Tecno launches Camon 30 5G series smartphones in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Tecno Camon 30 5G series smartphones were launched in India. The series include Tecno Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 Premier 5G.

Tecno Camon 30 5G price in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the handset will also be sold in a 12GB+256GB memory variant that is priced at Rs. 26,999. Meanwhile the Camon 30 Premier 5G price in India is set at Rs. 39,999, for the sole 12GB+512GB storage model.

Both smartphones will be available for purchase in India starting on May 23. Customers will be able to avail of a Rs. 3,000 instant bank discount on the Tecno Camon 30 5 and Camon 30 Premier 5G.

Both the Tecno Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 5G are dual-SIM smartphones that run on Android 14-based HiOS 14. The standard model sports a 6.78-inch (1,080×2,436 pixels) full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by a 6nm Dimensity 7020 chip. Meanwhile the Premier model has a 6.77-inch (1,264×2,7800 pixels) 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen that also refreshes at 120Hz, and features a 4nm Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chip.

Both handsets in the Camon 30 5G series are equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera. While the standard model has a 2-megapixel depth sensor, the Camon 30 Premier 5G features a 50-megapixel telephoto camera (3x optical), and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle cameras. On the front, both models have a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, GNSS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity. The phones are equipped with an IR blaster to control compatible appliances and electronics, while an in-display fingerprint scanner brings support for biometric authentication.