Thailand Open 2024: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy to play final today

Bangkok: In badminton, India’s , Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have entered the men’s doubles final of the Thailand Open Badminton in Bangkok, Thailand. They defeated Taiwanese pair of M. C. Lu and Tang Kai Wei, in straight games, 21-11, 21-12, in the semi-final. The Indian pair will face Liu Yi of Taiwan and Chen Boyang of China in the final.

This will be Chirag and Satwik’s fourth final of the year which includes the French Open, which they won in March. The Indian duo has previously played four BWF Super 500 finals, including at the 2019 Thailand Open, in their careers and have won them all.

Meanwhile in women’s doubles semi-final, India’s Tanisha Castro and Ashwini Ponnappa faced a defeat against R. Prajongjai and J. Kititharakul of Thailand, 21-12, 22-20.