Try this flavorful Mathi Masala recipe for a delicious meal

Here’s a recipe for Mathi Masala, a popular Indian dish:

Ingredients:

– 250 grams of mathi (fried fish)

– 2 onions, finely chopped

– 2 tomatoes, finely chopped

– 2 green chilies, finely chopped

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– Salt to taste

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

– Cooking oil

Instructions:

1. Heat some oil in a pan and sauté the chopped onions until they turn golden brown.

2. Add the ginger-garlic paste and chopped green chilies to the onions and cook for a few minutes until the raw smell disappears.

3. Now, add the chopped tomatoes to the pan and cook until they become soft and mushy.

4. Once the tomatoes are cooked, add the turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt to taste. Mix well.

5. Add the fried mathi (fish) to the pan and gently stir to coat it with the masala mixture. Cook for a few more minutes.

6. Sprinkle garam masala over the mathi masala and give it a final mix.

7. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves.

8. Serve hot with steamed rice or roti.