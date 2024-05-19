TVS Apache RTR 160 Black edition launched: Price, Features

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company has launched the Black Edition for the Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycles. The two motorcycles are priced from Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Apache RTR 160 and Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Apache RTR 160 4V.

Both the Black Edition motorcycles feature a glossy black finish, with a black TVS Apache logo on the fuel tank. The black colour extends to the mudguards, body panels and the exhaust as well.

The Apache RTR 160 2V Black Edition is powered by a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with two valves. In Sport mode, the engine delivers 15.8bhp at 8,750rpm and 13.85Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. However, Rain and Urban modes reduce these output numbers to 13.14bhp at 8,000rpm and 12.7Nm at 6,500rpm, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition uses a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with four valves. The engine develops 17.35bhp at 9,250rpm and 14.73Nm of peak torque. It gets the same riding modes as the RTR 160 2V. Transmission duties on both bikes are taken care of by a five-speed gearbox.

The Black Editions continue to sport a front disc-rear drum brake setup, Glide Through Technology (GTT), all-LED lighting, and a TVS SmartXonnect system with voice assistance. A digital instrument cluster is also available, but it does not support Bluetooth.