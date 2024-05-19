UAE authority announces partial road closure

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has announced a partial road closure. The authority informed that Maitha bint Mohammed Street will be partially closed from May 19, 12am to June 9. Upon partial closure, the traffic will be diverted to the opposite side, with a detour in place.

It also announced a partial road closure of Hazza bin Sultan Street. This closure will also impact the two left lanes in both directions and will continue until Wednesday, June 12.

Earlier the authroty informed a weekend road closure on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road in Abu Dhabi. It start from Friday, May 17 to August 2024. As part of this closure, the transport authority has announced the temporary partial closure of the two right lanes heading towards Abu Dhabi. The closure will be in effect from Friday, May 17 at 10 pm until Monday, May 20 at 6:00 am.

The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations in order to ensure the safety of all road users.