UAE authority revises truck timings on major road

May 19, 2024, 04:36 pm IST

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)  in Dubai  revised  truck timings on a major road. The authority the timings for truck movement on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The adjustment of timing applies to a section of the road extending from Ras Al Khor Road to Sharjah in both directions. The new schedule restricts truck movement in the morning from 6.30am to 8.30am, and in two periods in the afternoon — the first from 1pm to 3pm, and from 5.30pm to 8pm.

The drivers are advised to use alternative routes such as Emirates Road, or wait in truck rest stops during the ban times.

